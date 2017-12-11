Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Monday, December 11, 2017

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19):- There will be misunderstanding with your colleagues today try to be calm and some time things take time to settle down. Avoid junk food as minor health problems are likely today.

Taurus (April 20-May 20):- Those in film sector will get chance for new break. Recovery of debt is likely. Your intelligence will impress your seniors in your profession. Romance with opposite sex is likely.

Gemini (May 21-June 20):- Your life will be fairly balanced but there could be stagnation in relationships. Your interest in money matters continues and you think of ways and means to increase your assets.

Cancer (June 21-July 22):- Currently you are facing lots of problems, today will be hectic as work pressure is going to increase. You have to be calm as some people may try to test your patience. Be cautious while on wheels.

Leo (July 23-August 22):- Some old contacts will be helpful to give a new pick up to your business. Today somewhat you will be feeling better. Seniors will appreciate on your assignments. Love affairs will be successful.

Virgo (August 23-September 22):- You have to focus more on your projects and try to complete it quickly. There will be rise in income through speculation. Romantic relationship with your partner will make you happy.

Libra (September 23-October 22):- Your energy levels are likely to be on the upswing. Boss will appreciate your work. New job opportunities will be coming. A good day for writers.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21):- You now have effective and unstoppable determination to achieve self- development and self-gratification. Always do your best. What you plant now, you will harvest later.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21):- There will be a lot of relief on the domestic front. You will get fame and honour in politics. You are likely to get success in acting sports and social sector today. Travel is there.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19):- There will be some difficulties at work place and in business. An additional charge at work place is likely. Take care of health Romantic relationships will be good.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18):- Keep all your avenues open. Your public relations skills will be put to use. The atmosphere at work place and at home will be pleasant you will be very effective and powerful in meetings.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20):- Today you have to more focus on domestic issues and you will be able to handle it nicely. Misunderstanding with partner will get vanished. Your ability for doing more hard work will be tested today.