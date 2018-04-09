Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Monday, April 9, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): You have to be on your guard and to act slowly and with deliberation, lest you make a risky move and it boomerangs. Take proper care of your health. Drive cautiously today.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You carry on and make the most of all your powers and skills. You may feel of discussing some of your good moments with your partner or friend. Travel related to business is likely.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Focusing more on your business and recently gained projects will gain you more profits. Your knowledge and skills will be appreciated by seniors at your work place.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): You are interested in genuine and strong bonding but the pressures of work will create an equally strong contrary pull. Try to be flexible and keep an open mind.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Focus on meeting deadlines and delivering on your promises as colleagues and seniors will be taking note of your performance. Travel is on the cards. Sportsmen will do well today.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Be firm on your decision as today is a testing time of your abilities and knowledge which you have gathered in the past. You can be able to impress your higher bosses in politics.

Libra (September 23-October 22): A new source of income is expected to come your way. An unexpected area might bring you a few benefits. A new property or vehicle purchase may be in your future.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): No one knows what’s going in your mind which makes him/her little confuse when you react surprisingly. Try to express your inner feeling with your companion.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): You are filled with new ideas and your imagination runs riot. You also start thinking of the dark areas of life and get into unnecessary negativity and depression which you have to guard against.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): You may enjoy a new romance with someone so different or foreign. You can be more honest and open; which improves all relationships. Actors, Journalists will do well today.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): You must observe details of your work as minor mistakes also can make blames on you. Avoid junk food today. Those in retail business must avoid speculation.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Your ability to see through issues and hard work will help you. Seniors will appreciate your work. Focus on your business. Your opposite sex friend will influence you positively.