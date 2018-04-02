Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Monday, April 1, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Today you would do well to avoid any tough situation. Your trustworthiness will be highly appreciated. A short business trip is likely for some.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): It will be good to invest in property and get most profitable methods to maximize your bank balance. Financial gains from your spouse or Business Partners will be possible.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): You will be in exhilaration that higher authority will give approval for your projects. Romantic relationship will be fine today. In politics you will be able to give sympathy to helpless people.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Generally you prefer to live safely. Today try to finish your work before afternoon. You should be reserved mind at the end of the day. Take care of health.

Leo (July 23-August 22): You might have to shoulder important responsibilities both at the career and domestic fronts. There will be a good opportunity to come into contact with compatible persons in the course of your official duties/ travels.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Get rid of thoughts and matters that bind you. Today things will be going as per your planning this will give happiness and increase your confidence. Trading in commodities will gain profits today.

Libra (September 23-October 22): You realise that your plate is filled with activities and that you are in for a hard slog. You also ambitious and money is honey. You like a happy home and want to get them whatever they desire.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): You think of unhappy moments in the past and fret about them. Please remember that the past is split milk and there is nothing that you can do about it.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): You have to clear all your doubts before accepting any deal in business. You will have rise in income through speculation. Those in politics will get a chance to show their strength.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Time is good to gain some profits from trading in stock market or gambling. You need a moral support to start a new business which you will get soon so try attending social functions.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Take time off to relax and meditate and allow negative thoughts to flow out. Obstacles are challenges and as you find ways to overcome them, you grow.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Career change will be associated with change of residence too. You will move to a nice and bigger place. Changes will become clear very early and you will beat competitors easily.