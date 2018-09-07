Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Friday, September 7, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): You will be successful with settling your litigation with your previous clients. Growth in business is on the cards. If thinking of changing your profession/business this is the right time.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Your political commitments will be on the right track. There will some benefits through speculation or from debt recovery. In acting sector if you take efforts you will get new chance.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): You will be successful in entertaining your subordinates by your joyful nature. Relaxed and tension free day at work place. It’s good time to go for short vacation with your family.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): You are again on the work track. You are confident, pragmatic and determined and will forge ahead furiously. You are riding the crest of a wave and feel that the world is yours to conquer.

Leo (July 23-August 22): There are times when you are happy to give to others but there also times when you feel deprived because no one is reciprocating. Avoid speculative activities today.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): You will be successful in entertaining your subordinates by your joyful nature. Relaxed and tension free day at work place. It’s good time to go for short vacation with your family.

Libra (September 23-October 22): Complication in social and political sector will get resolved today. Job prospects can be excellent, if you are willing to experiment and take a chance at something new.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): You have to take utmost care on your personal health as it is likely to be affected. Official responsibility will be more. Work issues are likely to keep you busy.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Your ambitious nature will win you power and prestige. Try to spend more time with your family. Those on the lookout for a domestic help will get. Today anything you do luck is on your side.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Your mind is warped at the moment and you are being swayed by new found associates who don’t mean well for you. You need to extricate yourself from the quicksand of life right now.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): You are now equally appre-ciated for your contributions and work by your colleagues and enemies. Avoid confrontations with elders and powerful figures/bosses, keep your ego aside.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Today huge expenses and domestic problems health concerns could cause you strain and anxiety but pray god will see you through. Tension will be there in business and at work place.