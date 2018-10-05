Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Friday, October 5, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): If there is a possibility that you can postpone your important meetings today then it will be a good idea. Travelling will be hectic and issues related to finance and property will increase your temper.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): There are expenses and minor delays to your plans including some medical expenses but nothing that you can’t handle with élan. Take care of your health today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Don’t be in a rush to settle on as many things as you come across while shopping; shop only what is required. Prioritizing will help you save money rather than wasting it on unnecessary things.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Try to handle your workload efficiently and take on responsibilities with a positive attitude. Businessmen may wonder to experiment something new in order to expand their wings.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Minor health problems will be there today. Be cautious while on wheels. Gains through speculation are likely today. You will be little tense before presenting your ideas in front of your seniors.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Anonymous petitions could bother you. Cold and cough trouble will be there today avoid cold drinks. You are likely to land a legacy in politics social work or in business. Farmers will reap the benefits of hard work.

Libra (September 23-October 22): Libran’s spend lavishly on clothes and utensils. The day is good for romance with partner. It is right time to those interested in performing drama and other arts.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Persistence work and dedication will help you to avoid or prevent any types of marital problems. The relationship between children and parents tend to be very good though social life may throw some challenges especially with co-workers.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): There is romance and passion in your life today. You are highly talented and expressive and love all forms of communication. Long term contracts will be beneficial then short term contracts.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Capricornians are never whiners. No one like losers and you like to be a winner in the game of life and not a whiner. You have many accomplices now, who will also, later want a share in the pie.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): A change of attitude would be much needed for professional growth. Some help shall come from those near you for your career development and future ventures.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): The home environment needs attention, the office is taken care of, and so a shift of focus is needed. You also toys with new ideas which are quite impractical. Pray to God to get good guidance.