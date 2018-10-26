Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Friday, October 26, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Joy and pleasure can be found in your family connections and experiences and/or your home life. Your co-workers will get impress with your ideas and plans and will be supportive while expressing them to seniors.

Taurus (April 20-May 20):The situation improves and you focus on personal, social and professional relationships. Your feelings will be at the peak and there will be intense bonding and sharing.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): You might think deeply and then come to conclusion about issues related to politics and society. There will be growth in your financial status in coming future if you make good investment right now.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): You will now enjoy opening up to new people, experiences and expectations with gusto and fervor. You also make the most of new technology and explore new areas of work and play.

Leo (July 23-August 22): You are blessed with energy and are happy too; life is working out well for you now. There is joy at home too but what drives you today is work. Sportsperson will regain fame.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Take care of your valuables and documents today. In proper care of health may put you in trouble. There will complication rising your projects and will increase your tensions.

Libra (September 23-October 22): Your commanding nature will help you in completing your assignments in time. There will be collaboration and meetings with foreign clients. Travelling is on the cards.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): You feel better today in the current situation at your work place. Backing from your parents or loved ones will help you to grow your business. Investment for longs term will be beneficial.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Proper management and planning will help you to complete your tasks in time. There are gains from trading and speculation today. Outing with friends or family is likely today.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19):Your ability to see through issues and hard work will help you. Seniors will appreciate your work. Focus on your business. Your opposite sex friend will influence you positively.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18):There are many issues created around you try to resolve it early. In politics disadvantages will increase your tensions. Enemies will try to reduce your fame.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20):Your professional ambitions soar to a new high thanks to the planetary influences. Business meetings are likely to set the stage of new ventures. Try to remain relaxed, your life partner will keep you happy.