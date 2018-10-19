Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Friday, October 19, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Try to open up and express your feelings and you will see that is also good for your health. Plan your schedule according to your seniors. Travelling is on the cards.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You could become especially noted in your industry, and quite respected. There is a real chance for you to reach the top of the ladder now. Teaching and sharing knowledge can be in strong focus.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): You would be wise to avoid excesses that can negatively impact your personal income and watch for the accumulation of shared debt. You will be upset with the slow speed of success. Patience will be required.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): The favourable planetary influence during this time will help you to do many things by this you will be able to move faster. Business will be satisfied with good progress.

Leo (July 23-August 22): There is possibility that you might get involved in any illegal activity directly or indirectly and this could increase problems in your career. Be cautious while on wheels.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Suggestions and opinion of your partner for professional activities may prove beneficial. Fluctuations in married life may continue. You could think of buying a new vehicle.

Libra (September 23-October 22): Litigations in court cases may depress you. You are straight forward in nature, express your feelings quickly that is not going to work today in business due to which misunderstanding may be increasing.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Wipe out your negative feelings. Today there will lots of excitement in your life. Writers and artists will get new ideas and scripts. In sports your performance will give new spirit to your team.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): You might meet people which will get useful for your current business but don’t trust straight away on them. Those in sports and film sector may get honoured for their performance.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): You are likely to experience a profound intuitive sense that life is on your side at the moment, and that your future path has purpose and meaning. You could also enter a new relationship at this time.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): You are likely to be in a somewhat turbulent state. You may be acutely aware of yourself as a separate individual, but these feelings are likely to conflict with your need for harmony and closeness.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Unnecessary people may waste your important time and delay your task and it will be hard to avoid these things today. Temper can mount up and can affect your health.