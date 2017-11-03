Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Friday, November 3, 2017

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries:- You might see some pressure and tensions about completing your tasks in time. Don’t think much on feelings of others and waste your time. Minor health issues are there.

Taurus:- To achieve certain goals you took awesome efforts, today luck is with you to make your way bit more easy. Misunderstanding with your life partner will get over. Positive incidents in your family life are likely.

Gemini:- Your growing performance in sports and political sector will surprise your seniors. Support to your decisions from your co-workers or colleagues will boost your confidence. Travels plans can be made.

Cancer:- Some of your ambitions will be realized and you may secure a lucrative promotion that offers liberal perquisites as well. In academic pursuits also you would gain distinction.

Leo:- Businessmen who are involved in export and import businesses should pay extra care and check twice before signing up any contract with buyers for hidden clauses in the agreements or in purchase orders.

Virgo:- Sudden changes in your workplace could make you jittery and could even lead to fights with your spouse. This is time when you take care of your belongings and health.

Libra:- A very energetic and interesting day for you. After a long time you will be experiencing some good atmosphere at you work place. You will feel comfortable sharing your inner voice with your partner.

Scorpio:- It is possible that you feel restless and dissatisfied with your life and this could spill over into your intimate relationships. You might get concern about your financial position.

Sagittarius:- You introduce systems, streamline procedures and increase your efficiency at the work place to complete your larger projects in time. Family and legal matters will get solution.

Capricorn:- In politics may people can go in opposition so try to be calm and not to react on any situation. Use the tome to complete pending tasks. Travelling is likely but it will be hectic.

Aquarius:- Great developments are indicated on all fronts Health will be good. Try to spend more time with your life partner. In offices jobs and politics you will find joy happiness and peace. Romance is in the air.

Pisces:- Today don’t lose your temper if you face opposition. There are clashes all over in every sector. Finances could require attention. Romantic relationships could go through some tense moments.