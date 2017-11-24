Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Friday, November 24, 2017

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries:- You can expect some good news at work place. There will be success in studies for students. Your parents might need extra care today. Journalist will find something new in their sector.

Taurus:- You will be popular among friends. A short business trip is likely for some. There will be success in business. Litigation may end in compromise. Be careful while driving.

Gemini:- Your personality and spirit both experience positive vibes as you look at your jovial side and cultivate it gracefully. There will be stability in politics and social work.

Cancer:- Medicine is your lucky subject. Dealing with opposite sex will not be successful today. You will be admired for your advisory skills. Day is not so good for taking decision about future career.

Leo:- Success shall come out easily. Overseas travel is on the cards for those aspiring for higher education. Scholarship and other financial rewards are on the cards.

Virgo:- You have to focus on your tasks today nothing will be going as per your timetable and this will disturb you and create tension around you. You have to be away from quarrels and even junk food.

Libra:- Those in music or arts or acting field will have a good day. They will be getting new assignments or contracts to sign in. Journalists and retailers will get popular.

Scorpio:- Some people take time to catch up with your ideas and intelligence you have to keep patience so that your temper will not rise. New businesses proposals will be coming later on so don’t get depressed.

Sagittarius:- Keep yourself flexible and mentally open, and you have the potential to make history. There are chances of going abroad for further studies for some of them. Invest in stocks.

Capricorn:- Disruptions could throw your schedule off gear especially if you have any travel plans coming up. There might be storm in a cup of tea with your life partner today. Avoid trading today.

Aquarius:- You will be very happy mentally. Except some occasional apprehensions, you will be able to manage the things. Majority of the natives devote time for devotional purposes.

Pisces:- Those in the field of business will flourish well. Travels will prove to be profitable. You may start a new venture. Propose to the one and get committed.