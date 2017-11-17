Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Friday, November 17, 2017

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries:- You will get new opportunity to grow your business in new direction. This is a good day to initiate action on personal projects. Spend some moment with your partner. Political issues may get resolved.

Taurus:- Students have to take more efforts to get success; Lack of concentration might dampen their progress. Morning relaxation might bring worries in the evening so work in time.

Gemini:- Your successes are attracting the right attention. New career opportunities will be coming for some of you. Pending property matters could move forward.

Cancer:- Your memory and particularity of completing any assignments in time will get appreciated by seniors in your profession. Those suffering from injuries or illness will get recovered.

Leo:- You will have to work even harder in this cut-throat competitive marketplace, and if you don’t, the consequences could be grave. You have to be careful of people trying to undermining your efforts.

Virgo:- Express your opinions but be diplomatic. You will be at your romantic best today. Health might need attention. Air travel is in the card for some of them. You will make money in market.

Libra:- Librans take time to decide on a relationship, but once they decide there is no looking back. They have sharp romantic features and a high pitched voice. Today be diplomatic at your work place.

Scorpio:- Frustration and barriers put you in a delusion and you find yourself baffled and down in the dumps now. Refrain from taking major decisions, especially related to new projects and deals.

Sagittarius:- You will be successful in entertaining your subordinates by your joyful nature. Relaxed and tension free day at work place. It’s good time to go for short vacation with your family.

Capricorn:- You have to build a good force around you to secure yourself from opposition or enemies in political and social sector. You might get gains through speculative activities mostly in trading in stock market.

Aquarius:- There are chances of getting new business projects which may recover your previous losses. You will feel more comfortable today at your work place as colleagues will be supporting your decision.

Pisces:- You will climb up the social ladder. Confusions about investments will go away. Good time to buy a new home. A broad mind and deep religious feelings will help you to overcome hurdles.