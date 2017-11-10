Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Friday, November 10, 2017

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries:- Your pending work will come to finishing stage if you take some more efforts today. Your partner will give you happiness. You will feel somewhat sporty today and even like to spend some time for your hobbies.

Taurus:- Major decision regarding your family matters you must think twice and if possible take advice of experience person or elders in your family. In business you can make good profits today.

Gemini:- Multitasking and juggling your commitments will be the way to get things done. Colleagues and seniors may also need you, adding to your workload. Make time to rest and recoup your energies.

Cancer:- Sometimes you get so emotional when dealing with opposite sex. Some sudden incidents may take place. If you are involved in any legal matters it will be decided in your favour.

Leo:- You can expect to get a good response from your love partner and also enjoy some romantic moments. You need to wisely use your money & refrain from overspending, in order to maintain a comfortable financial position.

Virgo:- Rise in income is likely today. Students must take care of their documents as they might get miss-placed. Your temper will get you in trouble. There will some problems at work place.

Libra:- Unexpected gains are likely. In social work you will get honour and fame. Today you can be able to entertain your partner and make him/her happy. Business will take a new rise.

Scorpio:- Take care of health don’t eat junk food. Tensions will disturb your mind. Love at first sight or sudden marriage is on the cards. Court matters will be disturbing you today.

Sagittarius:- There are chances that you will find ways to come out of situations which were troubling you from a long time. A short tour with partner will refresh you and will create more attachment with your partner.

Capricorn:- Your political commitments will be on the right track. There will some benefits through speculation or from debt recovery. In acting sector if you take efforts you will get new chance.

Aquarius:- Opposite sex will get attracted today from your ideas and expression of feelings. Proper guidance from experienced person may help you to grow your business in near future.

Pisces:- Your income is likely to increase, and there may be an opportunity to improve your future financial situation. You’ll be able to clear up most of your debts and add a lot more to your personal wealth.