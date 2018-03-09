Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Friday, March 9, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Stay calm & relaxed and don’t put extra burden on your health. Handle matters at home with care as your spouse might have mood swings or sudden display of arrogance.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): A passionate love affair romance will give you pleasure. There will be success in business politics and social work. Stress and tension may get vanish.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Business professionals may face certain stiffness from the side of the rivals. This will also incur you immense losses to you in terms of money.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Differences of opinions are possible but you will gain if you are open to listening to diverging views. Romantic relationships will be good. Don’t neglect pending issues.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Your actions can be misinterpret-ed very easily so communication is the key for success in love matters. Always keep your head cool and analyze the situation before drawing your conclusion.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Marital relationship is likely to be strained around this time as you may not be able to give enough time at home. This is likely to upset your spouse, causing tiffs.

Libra (September 23-October 22): Face all the challenges even if it is a delicate period on the finances front. Your resolve will be successful eventually. Discard any ideas that can hurt your motivation without hesitation.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Socially, you are likely to be active, and may develop a relationship with someone influential, which may help you progress in your monetary interests. Relationships are likely to be fragile today.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Profit from business is likely. You will take bold decisions. Keep your partner in good humour. You will meet people in power. Don’t worry about enemies.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Today your meetings will be productive and you might get some new contracts for your company. Romantic relationship will be fine today.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): You may get disappointed at work place as things will be not going as per schedule. In social sector you have to maintain relations with people and have to take care not to hurt their feelings.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Your proposals may speed up little bit. Today is good for stock market trading. Romantic relationship will be fine. Don’t expect early increments at work place.