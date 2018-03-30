Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Friday, March 30, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): You can be able to do your work as per your convenience today. New contacts through social activities can be made. Don’t hesitate to clear your doubts before signing any deal.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You are dreaming and planning for the future. You might be thinking of renovating your office or house. There will be new contacts made today if you attend any social activity.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): You can make your score to success in some quick time; the unemployed will land good jobs. Farm owners will have a profitable day. Legal matters decision will be in your favour.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): There will be a lot of improvement in your financial sphere. Financial gains from your spouse or Business Partners will be possible. Your Business Partners will be more supportive for you.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Comments made on you must be neglected otherwise it may give rise to quarrel. Be patience when working on documents related to legal matters. Avoid night driving today.

Libra (September 23-October 22): It will be a great time for romance for couples and singles. Possible increase in income may occur you will have a satisfying career life and make good progress.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Your political commit-ments will be on the right track. There will some benefits through speculation or from debt recovery.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): You have been devoting too much of your energies to work and this have been causing difficulties in your relationships. Be cautious while on wheels today.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Your thinking and finding solutions on problems at your work place may differ from your seniors and this will bring disappointment today. Don’t get involved in any type of speculation.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): You may invite quite a few knocks and falls, mainly because you are inclined to bite off more than you can chew. There might be some hurdles in your current projects or assignments.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): You realise that financial security is not only desirable but necessary and much effort will also be necessary since you have to help your loved ones, too and provide well for them.