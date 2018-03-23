Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Friday, March 23, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): You tend to be very people oriented and involved in a variety of projects. Your family life will be peaceful as your partner will be in an accommodating mood. Be careful while driving.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Opportunities in construction sector will come. Real estate business will be successful. Consistency has to keep while working in social field.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Business of stationary chemist will be profitable. There will be scope for doing some extra work to earn more profit. Life partner will give good news. Be careful while on wheels.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Some problems, expenses too could hassle you a bit. Home affairs will dominate at the start of the day Professional pressures increases and demands more attention.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Your professional life is looking bright and the financial position is going to improve. The planetary predictions show that buying or selling a property or house is auspicious for you.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): You will be busy in sorting out family issues today. You will be more focused on work which was pending for long time. Romantic relationship will be fine today.

Libra (September 23-October 22): In your workplace you might have to put in an additional amount of labour with your present projects. The issues related to health may develop due to the added responsibilities bestowed on you.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): You are doing well and there will be no financial worries. You will have to deal with settlements and legal matters today and will find success in it.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Due to your own calibre and skills, results would be fantastic you will come into contact with learned people. You will be respected and your fame will also increase.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Be clear and precise about your role as well as your expectations if you are in the midst of negotiating a new business venture or job offer. Students will do well today.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): You will be in tense at your work place as colleagues may not give response to your ideas. Those in construction business will have to struggle more to find success.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): In politics and social sector time has come to open up your wild card to let the opposition turn down. Your professional life will slowly be on track. Students will do well today.