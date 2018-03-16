Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Friday, March 16, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Your popularity among your friends will soar. Today try to keep surfing matrimonial websites. Be on your toes. Prospects in business and real estate look bright.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You will be successful in entertaining your subordinates by your joyful nature. Relaxed and tension free day at work place. Its good time to go for short vacation with your family.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): You will get respect from others at your work place. Your ideas may get implemented as seniors will like it. In politics and sports you can take over your competitors in style.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): You have worked hard to consolidate your position and now feel confident that your finances are stable. Social and political sector people will be in demand today.

Leo (July 23-August 22): You are looking at providing comfort, security and protection for both yourself and loved ones. Issues related to court matters will get resolved today. Students will do well today.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Positive actions will help you overcome competition as work of enemies against you. You need to practice meditations to increase your mental steadiness. Travels plans can be made.

Libra (September 23-October 22): Participation in social activities can yielded lucrative opportunities if you are alert enough to discover them. Make small changes in politics and sports that will bring to you positive results.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Your helpful nature is going to take space in many people’s heart. Don’t create web of thinking in your mind that will disturb you. Try to remain relaxed, your life partner will keep you happy.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Don’t dig your heels in. If you refuse to budge over minor issues, you can create a stalemate. If you treat people like pawns, you will lose their respect. It is best to avoid starting new projects.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Don’t be over confident while on wheels. If spending time with your family or any short tour or shopping avoid junk food as gas trouble or stomach ache is likely.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Competition would rule the roost and survival would be a laborious task. But maintain your cool & work relentlessly. Speculation & investment would not repay you as expected.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Pisceans are generally short. They have muscular shoulders and silky hair. Today don’t lose your temper. Your enemies may try pulling you down in politics and social sector.