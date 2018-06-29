Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Friday, June 29, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Farmers and those in agricultural business will be able to settle their previous debt and will also get opportunity to expand their business by more exporting their products.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You need to save money for your future. Home based businesses, written work assignments, messages and fast financial information will offer new rewards.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Those involved in transport business may find good returns. Lust and romance are inseparable; but keep an eye on practical barriers. Keep an eye on your colleagues.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Some of the partnerships may be terminated. It is not wise to enter into any new joint ventures with people. Ownership businesses are likely to thrive.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Trading and gambling will be profitable as luck is with you the only concern today is your health you are found of eating some tasty foods but today avoid junk food.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): There might be slight differences, friction with life partner; however, it will gradually settle down amiably. Avoiding a fickle behaviour would be the first step to pour your heart out to your beloved.

Libra (September 23-October 22): Librans take more interest in travelling and romance. Love affairs may bloom. Enemies will try to create problems but you will get help from your co-ordinates and friends to come out of it.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Dashing and exciting as your actions may be you are easily distracted. Those fond of reading writing and lecturing will find ample time. Journalists have an exciting day today.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): You may be slightly disturb today as work pressure will be more at work place and you are more excited and planning for celebration or social function. Be cautious while on wheels.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): You might go for a short tour with your family and friends. There will be increase in profit margin in retail and marketing business. Those in food industry will get new orders.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Medicine is your lucky subject. Dealing with opposite sex will not be successful today. You will be admired for your advisory skills. Day is not so good for taking decision about future career.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Don’t be workaholic give some time for family. If you maintain consistency in sports you can pull any victory. Some sadist people at your work place may depress you.