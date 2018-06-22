Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Friday, June 22, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): You have cleared all your tough way and the road ahead is smooth, but don’t accelerate much. Go slow and steady. Sportsmen, film stars will get good opportunities.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Business meetings are likely to set the stage for new ventures. You will get much liked people under you to work on projects that will increase your confidence.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): There could be unfinished work that has to be finished. Disappointment is likely today at your work place. Avoiding the truth will only cause problems. You may not be able to reach your objectives without help of your colleagues.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Now your seniors will realise the importance of your presence. This is a good time to finalise your projects. Any special person can come in your life.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Your hectic schedule may have left you with little time for family obligations and this could be upsetting your loved ones. Today speculative activities must be avoided.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Writers will have new ideas. You have to pay attention on your workers and also on your balance sheet in business. Sportspersons will gain fame in their career. In politics you have to be informative.

Libra (September 23-October 22): You need to be vigilant enough and control your temper. You might risk your possessions in your anger. Take care of your enemies very well; they might harm your image.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): This is a truly wonderful time for sales or deals, new contracts, tie-ups and partnership issues. It’s a fine time for laying your hands on something new and different.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): You will receive positive guidance from your seniors. In offices your smartness and charm is going to impress others. Try to reduce negative vibrations at your home this will reduce quarrels.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): You prioritise your goals and go about the planning quite meticulously. This is a period of expansion and growth and you don’t spare the horses.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Partner shall rely largely on you and hence a better performance on your part is expected. Some complications are expected in the love field which needs to be tackled diligently.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Constant interruptions and distractions could make you irritable and may raise your temper. Students have to prove their intelligence by taking awesome efforts in studies.should try to save some money which will help you in the future.