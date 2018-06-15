Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Friday, June 15, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Priority to work is in your agenda today. You may have domestic pressure but need to focus on office work and professional life more. You have to maintain good relationship with your clients.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You will face certain problems in married and family life. There can be situation in which you need to take some bold decision. Those in sports & film sector must take care of your injuries.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Don’t discuss your personal problems with others; which can create more misunderstandings. Those in stock market can gain more profits today. Avoid junk food today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Social life could bring in some unwanted troubles. Hence maintain caution. You may find that relationships are not going as well as you’d like. Your health needs immediate care.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Instability in every sector is going to disappoint you. Students have to take awesome efforts to get success in exams. Storm in a cup of tea with your colleagues is likely today.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): A lot of important and unpostponable work is waiting for you. Your love life is about having fun, informal, not binding meetings and flirtations, but nothing serious.

Libra (September 23-October 22): You may face some situation that may upset your progress: offers could slip mysteriously through your fingers and people who you assume will back you may fail to do so.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Students who are prepared for exam can get good marks more than their expectations. Professionals and managers will have increase in their income.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Learn to compromise and don’t embark on new projects. Be wary of dangerous activities as the risk of accident is likely. Keep a tab on expenses as you can gain unexpected gains but they can go off by your unnecessary spending.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Those in the banking and insurance sectors might face problems at work. You will be able to withstand the competitive market. You would like to complete a deal of purchasing assets.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Your thoughts are dreamy fantastic & faraway right now. You are optimistic and enthusiastic about your ideas. You may become obsessed with an idea or problem.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Today will be a testing time Health will be troublesome. Love affairs may bloom but relations with partners should be taken care of. Take good care of elders in the family.