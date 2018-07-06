Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Friday, July 6, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Official trips will be successful to attain your target. You will be proud to own the rewards and will also gain incentives.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): It’s a good time for applying yourself to projects that require attention to detail, as well as for researching and implementing new health routines and programs for self-improvement.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): There can be movements which will take you on higher levels at work place. Your projects which were stuck in the past will restart again. Travelling will be on the cards today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Don’t go for any speculation as your speculations may cause of a big and non-recoverable loss. If married, ego with spouse could erupt.

Leo (July 23-August 22): You are driven by the desire to make things better today. Pay attention to small details at work place. Romantic relationship will be fine. Unexpected opportunities could arise in service.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Virgos are always methodical and rational they tend to look at practical side of things. There are chances of finding a suitable partner. The time is right to invest in stock market.

Libra (September 23-October 22): You will do the experience of a mixture of more of luck in life and the increase of your perception to seize and to act on complicated positions. Finan-cial gains through share market trading are likely today.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): You will be known for your good counsel and will take wise decisions. Be ready for romantic experiences and for travel. You may buy a land or vehicle or cattle.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Generally you prefer to live safely. Today try to finish your work before afternoon. You should be reserved mind at the end of the day.You should remain cautious about fever etc. Health and stamina could dip.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): There is nothing specific to celebrate today but you are enjoying the moment and that is reason enough. You are romantic and flirt with abandon. Those in politics may gain fame.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): You will win respect in political and social sector. There will be higher growth seen in business. You can stay consistent with your performance in sports and arts sector.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): In your profession you can be able to complete your tasks in time. Today you will be in optimistic mood. Romantic relationship will be fine. You may have financial gains through speculation.