Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Friday, February 23, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Progress in business will be slow today. In politics and social field you will see some hurdles. Avoid unnecessary talks with your associates as misunderstanding may occur.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): If you have money to spare, the best investment for you would be in immovable assets or long-term bonds. However, there are chances that unexpected expenses may cost you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): You multiply each other’s joy and share feelings by giving a helping hand to your romantic partners. Your interest in religious and spiritual activities shall enhance. Health issues are likely today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): You will find it easy to balance creativity with practicality and this combination will ensure that your ideas stand out amidst all the clutter. Some good changes can be expected in job.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Your career will be good overall as you put in all your energy to give the best. You will learn to deal with lovers in a more personal and loving manner. Students will do well today.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): You display steady affection but demand demonstration of love and romance from your partner. Why hurt others when you can avoid it ease? It is also advisable to keep your legendary temper in check.

Libra (September 23-October 22): Some moments at home will be increasing your enthusiasm profits are there in speculation. Shopping or outing with family is likely today.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): You will work hard and obtain from the results by your courage and competence. Your social horizons should widen, and you will quit obsessing about your current love.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Better time better relationships lead to both achieve-ments and greater confidence and self-belief. New job opportunities are going to come so take it. In politics you will be able to conquer over your enemies.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): The relationships that may be ruptured might never be healed, so nip this tendency in the bud and use all your negotiating skills to ensure win-win situation.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): You should try to appreciate the positive sides to your partner’s character. Don’t try to change his or her negative sides or behave selfishly.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Opposite sex people will get attracted. Singles may find their partner. Writers will get new scripts and ideas. Today, conflict could lead to some very rewarding and constructive exchanges between you and someone else.