Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Friday, December 8, 2017

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19):- You will form new friendships with worthy people and your opponents will be totally vanquished. For some meritorious deeds you may receive public honours.

Taurus (April 20-May 20):- You need more attention towards your work today minor mistakes from you may also cam come to notice to your seniors. There might be health problems.

Gemini (May 21-June 20):- All your financial affairs and other commitments may come under control if you do some more hard work and there will be semblance of peace in your life. Short tour is likely.

Cancer (June 21-July 22):- Expenses may mount and health needs attention too. You may also get particularly emotional and sensitive now and can therefore be prone to making errors in judgement.

Leo (July 23-August 22):- You may be worried about property related matters and your family happiness will also be affected. Be cautious while on wheels. There may storm in a cup of tea with your spouse.

Virgo (August 23-September 22):- Your relatives may need your help today. In job seniors may discuss some secret issues with you as they might feel secure with you but don’t disclose these secrets with others.

Libra (September 23-October 22):- You will get depress as you might miss some opportunity at your work place. Today you have to tackle your problems on your own as there will be no helping hand. Avoid junk food.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21):- Students have to be particular while handling important notes/assignments. Be cautious while on wheels. Legal matters may look more complicated if discussed with others.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21):- Scholarships and academic benefits shall come easily. High level of success could be attained by sheer hard work and determination.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19):- Today you would do well to avoid any tough situation. Your trustworthiness will be highly appreciated. A short business trip is likely for some. Those in agriculture business will do well.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18):- You need to plan it all out carefully as both expenses and responsibilities increase today. There will some challenges to face in political and social sector. Take care of health.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20):- A strong self –image and a successful persona is what you want to project, especially to those who look up to you. Social interaction will help in resolving your pending legal litigation.