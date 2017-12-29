Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Friday, December 29, 2017

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Be discreet and focused on delivering results as actions will count more than empty promises. Maintaining a sense of humour will let you see the lighter side of situations. Avoid junk food today.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You are fond of entertain guest at home and will provide reliable company. Expect gains through stock market. Status in the society will shoot up.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): You need to assess your life well and need to make a thorough plan for the future. Keep a realistic outlook. You will develop new friendship which will be very rewarding and helpful.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Cancer woman is familiar polite decent will mannered. The money situation will ease but will need careful handling; you still have time for the things that you like and do best at work place and at home.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Health will be the problem today so it’s better to avoid junk food and do regular exercise to avoid any major problems. Some surprise gains through speculative activities is indicated today.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Those in politics and social sector will be riding the horse of victory with full strength. You will be able to dominate your enemies and make a good picture frame in people’s heart.

Libra (September 23-October 22): Slowly your popularity and wealth will get increased. Your controlling power will be helpful to you in politics. You have to adopt different policies in various environment and with different people.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Your had served a lot at work place with your skills and knowledge but not getting that much value you are expecting from your senior authorities but this is not the right time to take any hasty decision continue your hard work good returns are there in coming future.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): You may have frequent travels due to new business opportunities or expansion of already running business. Work will progress smoothly and to your satisfaction.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): You might get some prized assignments jointly with others as well as get involved with people in authority. Money will flow your way and a new position or promotions is in the offing.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Trading in commodities or stocks will gain you small profits so go most probably for investments. Spending time with your life partner and sharing your feelings will release some stress and tension.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): You may be in quite a hurry to move forward in leaps and bounds. This ensures that some blockages come in your way now to slow you down unexpectedly.