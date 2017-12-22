Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Friday, December 22, 2017

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19):- Business meetings discussions will keep you engaged today. At evening you will be turning your attention to your most personal relationships. Those in the call centre will do well.

Taurus (April 20-May 20):- Your efforts to find bliss and strengthen your love meets with success as your partner is intensely attracted to you. This is also a good time to set financial goals and even plan for successful completion of projects.

Gemini (May 21-June 20):- Today minor health problems will worry you. Avoid bad company. You must learn to control you temper. You should listen to others too no matter how brilliant you won performance.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) : – Cancerians love travelling attraction to the mother and also home. There is some ability for acting also today you are fascinated by new ideas. There will be social success.

Leo (July 23-August 22) :- You are generous, determined independent today. Your social quotient will peak. You are standing rock solid when everyone else is flapping. There will be a happy family life.

Virgo (August 23-September 22):- Control your enthusiasm and your impulses as your relatives might have trouble dealing with them. An imperfect use of your energy will bring some health issues. Criticisms that might leave you uncomfortable

Libra (September 23-October 22):- Financially you will get a good boost and find good bargains, but try not to overspend. Business will pick up suddenly and a long overdue promotion for people in job is indicated

Scorpio (October 23-November 21):- You might get confused today while taking decision at work place. Those in agriculture sector have to be cautious while doing any transaction. Your family life will be peaceful.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21):- you just have to ensure that you don’t give away secrets or hurt someone’s feelings with some unsolicited advice. You can expect challenges with relatives and even a neighbour that will be difficult to resolve

Capricorn (December 22-January 19):-Education and travelling shows a great start. Search a way to channel all that energy to care for your body. For business or work this period will be progressive and you will get success and profit with hard work.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18):-Focus on creating happy situation at work place. Chance of romance with opposite sex is likely. Consistency in work will help you to complete your projects in time.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20):-You have to focus more on your projects and try to complete it quickly. There will be rise in income through speculation. Romantic relationship with your partner will make you happy.