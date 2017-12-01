Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Friday, December 1, 2017

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19):- You impress others very much effectively that quality is going to help you in business deals. Don’t open up your secrets with your friends. You may face some hindrance in study.

Taurus (April 20-May 20):- You may see a likely failure while undertaking sensitive business ventures. You may escape any psychological ordeals with their sheer will power and determination.

Gemini (May 21-June 20):- Your ideas will have demand at your work place and seniors will be appreciating you on your work. Those looking for new job may find it soon. Legal matters may get solved.

Cancer (June 21-July 22):- You have a tendency to become more intellectually curious, and educational matters go well. You are open to learning, particularly from unexpected (or uncommon) places and people.

Leo (July 23-August 22):- Unexpected changes or delays could throw your schedule off gear. You have to be particular while making any financial decision for your business or at work place. Take care of health.

Virgo (August 23-September 22):- Your ability to see through issues and hard work will help you. Seniors will appreciate your work. Focus on your business. Your opposite sex friend will influence you positively.

Libra (September 23-October 22):- You invest at the right place and you spend for the right purpose. There are very bleak chances of your failing and everything that takes place now is for your benefit.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21):- Opposite sex people will get attracted. Singles may find their partner. Try to complete any pending tasks in business. A few short trips are on the cards.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21):- Your health will be a little concern today and it may take a toll if you take unnecessary tensions or stress of very small issues around you. Financial gains are likely today.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19):- You will have plenty of interactions with friends and groups. Special projects of interest and fiscal matters would become important and you will lead the conversation to the desired goal.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18):- Don’t undo the gains which you have gain in the past by spending too much or even too carelessly today. You have to sustain your position despite of opposition from others today.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20):- You will be thinking of improving the security and comfort level of your family and also giving them as much happiness you can. Projects will be going in full swing today.