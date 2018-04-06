Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Friday, April 6, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): You are working at full steam but today are the time to relax a bit or you might face some health problems due to too much of stress. Storm in a cup of tea with your partner is likely.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You fully understand that need and value of social networking and the contacts you make now will bear fruit in the long run. You will focus on adding value and your portfolio of assets.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Privacy could be the key to your happiness. You will be very coherent and will be decisive when dealing with all problems. Those who work with foreign partners will be favoured.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): It is advisable for you to engage yourself in outdoor activities as much as possible. You would find peace with your spouse and will understand her better in the due course of time.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Increment or bonus which was pending may come your way in short while. Interest in opposite sex may increase and this may lead to a love affair. Travel is on the cards.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Some financial crisis you might face today as you may lose your money through speculation or gambling activities. Be cautious while on wheels. Mind may be disturbed today.

Libra (September 23-October 22): Today you will make brilliant progress. Communication good contacts and correspondence are the main trend for today at work place.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): The more flexible you get the less rigid your problems will become. Try to avoid debates with your colleagues or associates. Some business problems are likely today.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Your young nature sometimes tend you to behave im-maturely which creates misunder-standing with your relatives and friends but now is a good time to clear it out. Professionals and managers will have increase in their income.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): You can perceptively expose off activities carried out by gang of troublemakers. Procrastination of important work may lead to tensions in future.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): A visit to a holy place of your interest with the family is on the charts. Little care regarding your health is required. Start the routine of regular workout and when it comes to food, be moderate.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): You know smoothing is amiss but can’t put your finger on it. You are like a dog which is looking for its tail and not finding it despite furiously running in circles. Avoid junk food.