Today’s horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries:- You will develop an interest in the occult and the secret arts. Business persons will see an increase in income thanks to partners. Those in politics and social sector your said word will be valuable.

Taurus:- Those in retail business need to go into detail about their products and change their strategies according to the customers. Sportsmen will do well today. Travel plans can be made.

Gemini:– You will take wise decisions today. Court matter decision will be in your favour. Writers will get ideas for their scripts. Relationships with authority bosses will be good.

Cancer:- Be careful in dealing with strangers; do not lend money without taking any return surety. You may gain money through increments at your job front. You will get honour in service.

Leo:- Political and social sector people will able to climb the ladder of success. Information about your competitors will be helpful in growing your business. Romance is in the air.

Virgo:- Don’t take others responsibility on yours today as you might get huge burden of work on your shoulders at your work place. Proper care of health is needed today. Avoid junk food.

Libra:– Openings and opportunities that present themselves during this period could be paving the way for bigger changes. In politics and sports your confidence level will be reaching the highs.

Scorpio:- Act discreetly and do not get carried away too quickly when it comes to business. You are likely to be in a restless mood. Financial decisions need to be taken with care.

Sagittarius:- Stay on top and do not leave anything to chance or luck. Profit will be good in business, if you put your investments in the right direction.

Capricorn:- Obstacles may occur in financial matters. You need to take things seriously. Be very cautious while taking decisions because it will have an effect on the rest of your life.

Aquarius:- There will be no major promotion for you in the society. In the matters of money you will work hard to solve the problems. . A marked growth in your career is indicated.

Pisces:- Today at home the atmosphere will be good. You will be more inclined towards religion. Today financially you will be quite comfortable. Trading in commodities will be profitable today.