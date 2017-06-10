Yoga shows positive impact for breast cancer patients: Study

Mumbai: Performing yoga regularly has a positive impact on breast cancer patients, a study has said. Yoga also relieves fatigue and pain associated with treatment, researcher Dr Nita Nair of the Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) said.

Dr. Nair researched on breast cancer patients and said those who practised yoga along with conventional exercise had lower-side effects of the drugs used in treatment.

The study was presented last week at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

“It (the study) was the largest in terms of the sample size as 605 patients were reported and 850 patients were being surveyed at a time. All participants were operated on for non-metastatic breast cancer,” Dr. Nair said.

During the research period, patients had to perform yoga every day for at least 30-45 minutes which includes simple asanas. “A special yoga programme was conducted including asanas like pranayam and hath yoga for the patients of breast cancer, which is the most common cancer among Indian women today,” Dr. Nair highlighted.

The study showed that 52 per cent women who included yoga in their exercise daily showed emotional improvement as compared to 42 per cent who did not.

In a third research presented by the TMC at ASCO, doctors also studied the efficacy of three-weekly high dosage chemotherapy drug cisplatin versus weekly low dose of the drug in oral cancer patients. “Cisplatin when given in high dose is known to have caused unsatisfactory patient tolerance. High dose of cisplatin was given to 300 patients which showed that three weekly high dose of the drug resulted in lower recurrence of cancer in patients,” the senior doctor added.