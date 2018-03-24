World Tuberculosis Day: Here are 10 important facts about the life-threatening disease

March 24 is observed as World Tuberculosis Day. India has seen high rates of Tuberculosis cases. Today, President and PMO have also come out to address the issue of Tuberculosis in India., urging it to stop by 2050. The disease is responsible for destroying millions of lives every year. The theme of the year is “Wanted: Leaders for a TB-free world”. The theme asks for a commitment from the political leaders at all levels, globally.

Here are the 10 important facts about Tuberculosis:

According to a report by WHO. in 2016 there were more than 10 million cases and over 1.7 million people died of Tuberculosis all over the world.



It is globally one of the top causes of death.

India is leading in the number of TB patients

In the year 2016, over 1 million children were diagnosed with TB and 250,000 children died of the disease.

The disease is mostly seen in the adults and is found mostly in the developing countries. Around 95% cases are from the developing countries.

53 million lives were saved between the year 2000 and 2016, due to diagnoses and treatment.

It is difficult to diagnose tuberculosis in children.

If diagnosed on time, TB is treatable and curable.

Tobacco increases the risk of getting TB.