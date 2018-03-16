Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#GudiPadwa2018
#NepalPlaneCrash
#StephenHawking
#PNBScam
#KartiChidambaram
#TDPQuitsNDA
#MohammedShami
Home / Health / World Sleep Day 2018: Not sleeping enough? Here is what you’re missing

World Sleep Day 2018: Not sleeping enough? Here is what you’re missing

— By Minal Sancheti | Mar 16, 2018 02:49 pm
FOLLOW US:

March 16 is observed as Sleep Day to raise awareness about the health hazards that happen due to lack of proper sleep. International company Philips carried out a survey on Better Sleep, Better Health. According to the survey, 32% Indians don’t get proper sleep due to technology and 19% people work at their nap time. Disadvantages of a bad sleep are more than the dark circles under the eyes. A bad sleep day affects the productivity of work, driving and increases weight.

On the occasion of ‘Sleep Day’ here is a list of reasons why sleeping is important for health:

  1. Sleep affects metabolism rate. Lack of sleep can increase weight.
  2. Bad sleeping habits can lead to depression.
  3. It can also cause memory loss.
  4. Decrease the attention span and affect the concentration span
  5. A bad sleep can cause type 2 Diabetes.
  6. Mood swings highly depend on sleep.
  7. According to Philip’s survey Better Sleep, Better Health 46% people feel tired because of getting less than 7 to 9 hours sleep.
  8. The survey says that 31% people feel less motivated to work.
  9. Our athletic performance also depends on sleep.
  10. A good nap strengthens our immune system


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK