World Autism Day: Here are 10 things you should know about autism

March 2nd is observed as World Autism Day. Autism is caused by birth and stays with the person for lifelong. This year’s theme for World Autism Day is to empower women and girls with autism. Blue is used as an official colour to represent this day. The day is dedicated to autism as there is lack of awareness in masses about autism. Children diagnosed with autism are incapable of making social interactions with other people. However, it’s also said that children with autism tend to have extraordinary skills that other people don’t.

In order to know more about Autism here are 10 facts: