Why you should not take diabetes lightly

London: Diabetes can increase the risk of developing a number of cancers, and may reduce the chances of survival in cancer patients, a study has found. Researchers from the Swedish National Diabetes Register (NDR) compared over 450,000 people with type 2 diabetes with more than 2 million matched controls over an average of 7 years. For the most common cancers, individuals with diabetes face a 20 per cent greater risk of developing colorectal cancer and a five per cent higher risk of breast cancer compared with their diabetes-free counterparts.People with diabetes already diagnosed with cancer also fare worse, with a 25 per cent and 29 per cent higher chance of dying following a breast and prostate cancer diagnosis respectively than their peers without diabetes. More than 415 million people are living with diabetes worldwide

equivalent to 1 in 11 of the adult population — and this figure is expected to rise to 642 million by 2040.However, the relationship between diabetes and cancer remains poorly understood due to limitations of previous studies. A total of 227,505 people developed cancer over the follow-up period. Diabetes was associated with 11 out of the 12 specific types of cancer investigated in the study. Scientists found that people with diabetes were 231 per cent more likely to be diagnosed with liver cancer than those without a history of diabetes over the study period. —PTI