Why people are finding newer ways to indulge in digital detoxification programmes

Technology-reliant millennials are taking up digital detoxification by shutting down virtual world for a while and establishing a physical contact with nature’s bliss and tranquillity. TAPAPRIYA LAHIRI finds more about this trend.

The first publicly available Internet services took place in 1995 and social media storm made a swift entry from 2003 in India. Now, in 2018, Indians have reached a state of ennui and finding newer ways to indulge in digital detoxification programmes.

Yes, in today’s digital era, exposure to various formats of devices have become one of the imperative chores and signing off from those creates an absence of discord among the virtual society. But, did we ever realise that a day would come in our lives when people would seek to have a digitally detoxified holiday?

With alarming health hazards being indicated by the medical practitioners from around the world, this new trend is coercing people to ponder over this tranquil treatment by making people explore and adapt methods to stay away from daily social media notifications and updates.

Organic farming, bee-keeping, nature walks, village walks, dairy farming and trekking are exceptional touring ideas people are searching for and travel experts are giving a hi-five to the explorable concepts. Detoxifying mind, body and soul on a quaint Himalayan range, serene sea shores or releasing daily toxins through yoga holidays are attracting fair footfalls to abstain from daily digital attendance.

Utility apps in android and iOS age have relentlessly reduced physical activity and people enjoy almost all the services on their doorstep. To take eyes off from screens and to perform right checks and balances in fast-paced life, people are deliberately fixing dates and planning to curate travel ideas.

Life beyond devices

To add creative feathers to the hat, various young professionals are making their living involving large number of people take part in digital detoxification programme. Bhairavi Sagar, Co-Founder of Voyages Overlandings says, “Being a travel entrepreneur, I have seen people change through the journey to leave behind their digital world and initiates to engage with nature, people and the tangibles of life. We have never seen a traveler take part in our program returns with a sullen face at the end of a trip.”

Rupali Juneja, being a travel expert asks, “How appalling is your digital dependency? To refrain from all the digital devices people are expanding their thoughts and laying out myriad ideas. And touring to remote places by adopting various kinds of traveling format de-stresses digitally aggravated nerves. She further adds, “People have forgotten the simpler joys of life and therefore, being a travel enthusiast, I would always like to impart interesting journey ideas to enjoy real-life horizons to detox our mind, body and soul from digital dominance.”

Bhairavi Sagar, Co-Founder of Voyages Overlandings says, “Spending hours looking at the road ahead, traveling out of free will, starting conversations with complete strangers will not only develop those ideas that take shape in your mind, but is actually good for your mental wellbeing. Overlanding has introduced one-of-its-kind ‘overlanding trucks’ in India that gives people a self-contained expedition which is devoid of the bustle of the digital world —and it is no ordinary road trip —which suffice to say that travelers will be engaged through the day and leave aside all the digital devices as an outlet for entertainment.”

Travelers’ quest

Samik Biswas an IT professional and an extensive traveler says, “Though, digital literacy is a millennial prerequisite, but being on the road for extended periods of time together, even the quietest of the lot learns to initiate conversation with a fellow traveler. It forms bonds amongst people that surely do last beyond the trip, if not a lifetime. My itineraries traverse through deep forests, faraway beaches and little-known villages which awards right checks and balances to my mental, physical and eye wellness.”

Health comes first

It’s not only about travel entrepreneurs or travel curators those are drawing fair number of enthusiasts, similarly, eye specialists have also come forward to aware those who incessantly use digital space. Dr Pranab Chakraborty, an eye specialist from Kolkata, says, “Being occupied in a digital space is an integral part of life, and it is imperative too. But, in recent times it has been noticed that, besides adults, children are also facing eye ailments and that is alarming.

Uninterrupted indulgence and hovering over the screens are reducing the distant power of eyes and making it dry as we fail to blink often. And this is where my concern lies. To reinforce and pay rest to eyes, digital detoxification is the most befitting idea to make eyes invulnerable.”

We often think, eyes play vital role in screen engagement, but the entire human body gets an adverse effect while sticking to a cosy sofa for a protracted period. Dietician Reshmi Raychaudhuri says, “Prolonged screen indulgence produces heat from the digital devices and receiving it throughout the length and breadth of the day will kill mental and physical fitness.

So, to bring parity in our health, people should plan some exciting and remote trips, where an inadequate Wi-fi or mobile network will lead towards exploring the nature’s beauty and capture the liveliest moments of life.”