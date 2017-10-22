Vajikarana: Treatment for Infertility and Virility – The Science of Healthy Procreation

In Ayurveda classics, dharma (duty or ethical virtues), artha (wealth or material benefits and goals), kama (desire or lust) and moksa (salvation or liberation) when compiled together form ‘purusartha catustaya,’ which means the above four factors are the main goals of human life. Following these principles of life, one can attain salvation. To achieve this purusartha catustaya, it is important for a person to remain healthy. This is the reason why in Ayurveda health is accepted as the root of dharma, artha, kdma and moksa. Therefore, the first emphasis in Ayurveda is always on health protection.

Among the three goals, dharma, artha and kdma, the importance of kama (lust or desire) is above all. This world is said to be ‘agnisomatmaka,’ where ‘agni’ means ‘a female’ and ‘soma’ means ‘a male,’ and this whole world has originated from the union or fusion of both male (somd) and female (agni) energies, and an unabated tradition of life is based on this philosophy. This is the reason why some learned sages have accepted the importance of lust and described virilization or the science of aphrodisiacs as an independent branch among the eight branches of Ayurveda.

The following purposes of virilization are described in the classical texts by the learned

stages:

Conception of the best progeny. To enhance sexual vigor and support sexual vitality. To eradicate disorders of semen, and for better strength, energy and improved complexion. For the purpose of duty as it enhances the capacity to work due to the satisfaction of sexual desire, affection and attachment, and enhances pleasure and energy in the body. To sustain long-term youth as one remains free from mental anxiety, distress and tribulation. The treatment of semen and diseases associated with the male genital organs.

At present, due to revolutionary changes in lifestyle, dietary habits and transformed life parameters, various complications related to intercourse and conception are commonly diagnosed in day to day life. In these hard times, this specific Ayurvedic treatment system can prove very useful. The need of the day is to rehabilitate virilization therapy based on modern scientific parameters.

Definitions

Virilization includes the medicines, diet and lifestyle which enhance sexual vigor (like the horse), so that a person can undergo sexual indulgence repeatedly and satisfactorily or strengthen the frequency of intercourse.

In Ayurveda, ‘vaji’ means ‘horse,’ the symbol of sexual potency and performance. ‘Vaji’ also means ‘strength.’ Those methods and therapies which enhance the strength and nourish the semen, increase sexual ability and procreation power is ‘vajikarna.’

Lifestyle, diet and medicines including aphrodisiacs used in a proper way so as to enhance the energy, sexual vigor, complexion, ojas and strong reproductive power that facilitates the origin of better quality, fit, healthy, intelligent and brilliant progeny is known as virilization. Virilization and the use of aphrodisiacs is mainly prescribed for males.

Aphrodisiac substances

Aphrodisiacs include medicines, diet and lifestyle. Aphrodisiac substances are divided into three types on the basis of their use.

Sukrajanana (spermopoietic): These substances enhance the normal origin of sperm, but do not affect the discharge of semen. Spermopoietic diet: This diet calls for the addition of clarified butter (ghee), milk, almond and other substances. Spermopoietic lifestyle: One should engage in cheerfulness and good sleep.

iii. Spermopoietic medicines: These include asparagus (satavari), musali, country mallow (bala), Astavarga medicines (vitality promoting medicines) and so on.

Sukrapravartana (Discharge of semen): These substances affect the discharge of semen but produce no effect on sperm generation. They only provoke seminal discharge resulting in excitation for coitus. Generally these substance have specific properties such that they are quickly absorbable or diffusible, produces looseness in the joints, hot in potency, penetrating and increases mobility. Do not use them for a longer duration.





Sukrapravartana diet: Black gram and so on. Sukrapravartana lifestyle: The touch and memory of a female, to watch seductive movies and photographs for excitement.

iii. Sukrapravartana medicines: Herbs which promote discharge of semen like pellitory (akarakara), cowhage (kaunca), alcohol and so on.

Types of Aphrodisiac Substances

Sukrajanana pravartana (that facilitates both spermopoiesis and discharge): These substances facilitate both spermopoiesis as well as discharge of semen; means it also contains property of excitation. These substances are mostly hot in potency, light, minute, viscous, slack, quickly absorbable or diffusible and having mobility.

Sukrajanana pravartaka diet: Milk processed with medicated herbs like wintercherry (asvagandha), ksirapaka, rice and rice pudding cooked with aromatic substances.

Sukrajanana pravartana lifestyle: That which promotes spermopoiesis and discharge like walks in the moonlight, near river banks and beautiful flower valleys or other such romantic places or listening to melodious music.

iii. Sukrajanana pravartana medicines: Medicines which promotes spermatopoiesis and discharge like musk (kasturi), Indian hemp (bhanga), snakewood (kucala), wild orchid (salamamisri), Himalayan marsh orchid (salamapanja) and so on.

Incompatibility for virilization