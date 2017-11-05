Vajikarana: Treatment for Infertility and Virility – The Science of Healthy Procreation

The use of yoga in Ayurvedic treatment could be understood by the following points:

By following good moral conduct and ethics (yamas) and observances (niyamas), one gets benefitted in leading a disciplined life which acts as a best rejuvenator. The disorders caused due to intellectual blasphemy (prajnaparadha) are not generated by the use of yama-niyama and sadavrtta (good habits for healthy living). With the practice of asanas, body becomes healthy, well-shaped and strong. Different asanas provide positive effect on endocrine gland, blood circulation, nervous system, bones, joints and metabolic activities. Pranayama benefits in disorders of chest and respiratory, cardiovascular and blood circulation system. By means of pratayahara (sensory withdrawal), dharana (concentration) and dhyana (meditation), psychological disorders such as sorrow and depression are relieved. The practice of satkarma defined in yogasastra, helps in the purification of the body by the elimination of toxic wastes from the body, resulting in good health.

Hence, it is a true and proven fact that yoga is used for the medical benefits in Ayurvedic treatment.

Relationship Between Tridosa and Alleviation of Diseases Through Yoga

Ayurveda consider physical exercise as a very important aspect to keep the body healthy. However, it does not describe anywhere how to keep the dosas in balance by means of yoga therapies and physical exercise. Just as the aggravated dosas can be balanced by means of medicines and other Ayurvedic practices, in a similar manner by means of physical exercise, various yoga practices, surya namaskara, asanas, pranayamas, morning walk and other activities, not only the aggravated dosas can come back to equilibrium but it also helps to sustain the equilibrium of dosas and prevent their aggravation. Therefore, an Ayurvedic scholar should be aware of the fact that yogic exercises have both preventive and curative value.

The correlation between alleviation of tridosa (Vata, Pitta, Kapha) is hardly discussed when we talk to achieve health by means of yoga and related practices. A brief description of asanas, pranayamas, exercises and other therapies to keep the body fit and healthy (by keeping the dosas in equilibrium) is provided here for the general information of the readers, which is based on years of research carried out by Yogarsi Swami Ramdev. These breathing exercises cleans and detoxifies the body at all levels, increase immunity and balances all the three dosas. It is an overall package for complete health and fitness.

Effective Solutions and Sources to Obtain Good Health

Yogasastra is also a multi-dimensional and a vast literature like Ayurveda. Therefore, one who wants to gather complete knowledge and expertise in the science and practice of yoga, should deeply study Yogasastra and get expertise myoga practice in the supervision of a yoga guru. Yogarsi Swami Ramdev has established a world-record in his contribution towards achievement of perfect health and fitness by eradicating several diseases through asanas and pranayamas. For the general awareness of the reader, we are briefly describing the functional and practical aspect of yoga practice designed by Respected Swami Ramdev.

Although from treatment point of view various yogasanas, mudras and kryas are also beneficial, but on the basis of our experience on millions of people, we have concluded that for the alleviation of majority of diseases main eight pranayamas and twelve asanas are sufficient. By doing so one can get rid off number of diseases without modern medicine (allopathy) and surgery. Some specified pranayamas and asanas can be practiced in certain special conditions.

We are presenting here the main practice sequence which balances tridosa, regulate thirteen agnis, nourishes seven dhatus and ojas along with the purification of srotas, complete purification of sensory orga_ns and mind, and achievement of self-awareness. This stage is known as perfect health in Ayurveda. Those who suffer from chronic respiratory disorders, cancer, arthritis, psoriasis, diabetes, urinary abnormalities and other incurable diseases should perform Kapalabhati and Anulom-viloma pranayama for atleast half an hour and practice meditation for a long duration.

Regularly practice Swami Ramdev’s one hour package of yoga therapy which has been scientifically designed to keep the body fit and promote good health, in general. It includes eight-step pranayama (breathing techniques) package along with light exercises and asana postures. Sit straight while performing and start the program as follows:

Start with ‘OMKAR.’ Perform it loudly with full concentration, three times. Perform ‘chanting of mantras. The vibrations of the mantras penetrate deeper and deeper into the heart and with their healing vibrations, nourish the individual soul. Mantras awakens the cakras. Chant Gayatri Mantra (Prayer for energizing and for wisdom):

“Om bhur bhuvah svah! Tatsavitur varenyam bhargo devasya dhimahi!

Dhiyo yo nah pracodayat!!”

means, “O Omnipotent God! We meditate on your glory. Thou are our dearest life-breath. Keep us away from evil intentions and physical sufferings. May we ever have Thy pure vision in our mind. O Divine Enlightener! Lead us kindly to the light. May Thy splendor nature direct our minds towards the righteous path. May we attain not only physical progress but also the ultimate emancipation.”

Mahamrtunjaya Mantra (Great Death-conquering Mantra):

“0m trayambakam yajamahe sugandhim pustivardhanam!

urvarukamiva bandhananmrtyormuksiya ma, mrtat!! “

means, “Om! We Worship the Three-Eyed One (Lord Shiva), Who is Fragrant (Spiritual Essence) and Who Nourishes (increase in health, wealth and well-being) all beings, May He severe our Bondage of Worldly Life (Bondage by deadly and over-powering diseases) like a Cucumber (Severed from the bondage of its creeper), and thus Liberate us from the Fear of Death, by making us realize that we are never separated from our Immortal Nature.”

Prarthana Mantra (Hymn of peace):

“Om asato ma sadgamaya! Tamaso ma jyotirgamaya! mrtyorma, mrtam gamaya!”

Om santih santih santih!

means,

“Lead me from ignorance to Truth, Lead me from darkness to light, Lead me from mortality (death) to realization of That which is immortality.”

Om! peace, peace, peace.