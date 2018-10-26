Unite Nations through Meditation

After many visits of Her Holiness Shri Mataji Nirma la Devi to the United States offering Self-Realisation to Americans in public programs, a NGO, Vishwa Nirma l Dharma (V.N.D) was registered as non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation in the State of California in 1985. The VND organised ‘Love America Realisation Tour’ from Aug 8 to Sept. 2 ‘18. 140 Sahaja Yoga meditation practitioners from various countries participated in this Tour. M B Ra tnannavar from Mumbai, a Sahaja Yoga (SY) Meditation Practitioner, who travelled for the tour, writes on meeting seekers in America

The Vishwa Nirmala Dharma, USA invited Sahaja yogis (Sys) from all over the world for the Love America Tour for participation and conducting Sahaja Yoga meditation workshops and seminars at various cities all over the United States. Young organisers Devindra Payment from Canada, Qasim Rashid from United Kingdom, and other young followers of Sahaja Yoga from different countries, who studied in International Sahaja Public School, established by H.H Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi, in Dharamashala, Himachal Pradesh, India, took the the responsibility of spreading the Shri Mataji’s message of Love. Devindra Payment said, “In the past we have organised similar smaller tours to Jordan, Egypt, and other countries.

We started working on it and organised it successfully. Last three months our team worked ten hours daily to keep in touch with registered yogis. In all 220 registrations were received from interested yogis while actually present for the tour were 140 from 40 countries”. Forming five groups assigning 25-30 members to each group for the work the organising team arranged Vans (15 seaters) for their transport to visit assigned major cities for the programs organised by local collectivity of Sahaja Yogis there. Each Group included dynamic and enthusiastic youth, musicians, singers and some seniors. From India, five yogis, Mrs. Shobhana Saboo, Indore, Mr Yashwant & Mrs Madhuri Mane, Pune and Jayant Nikam,Mumbai participated in the tour.

Qasim Rashid from UK said, “Each Group conducted programs organised by the local collectives which were held at prominent local Museums, Public Libraries, Auditoriums and Churches, some selected Parks and Gardens (with permissions from the authorities). All Groups together conducted more than 450 SY Meditation programs organised with the local collectives and more than 10000 new seekers took selfrealization at the following cities and towns covered by the five groups. East Coast Group: Washington DC, New York, Tri State Area, Boston, Mid West – Omaha, Minneapolis, Chicago, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Detroit, South West – San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, San Diego, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Denver, Cleveland, South East – Dallas, Austin. Tampa, Atlanta, Raleigh, North West – Seattle, Portland, Boise, Salt Lake City, Moab, Denver.

After visit to all these cities, the groups were assembled at Canajoharie for inter-active sessions of all groups and performed Shri Krishna Puja. Americans believe in paying to get things done. One IT company Director, Madhusudan, an Indian from West Bengal, who is in US for last 18 years and holds weekly meditation classes free of charge, was surprised when one of his students asked him, “Shall I get the deal available with rebate,” when he asked what is that deal, he was told, “deal for clearance of Mooladhar at $299 instead of $500”. This is the way Americans wants to know and understand the divine, though it is available free of charge in Sahaja Yoga, he said. A Sahaja yogi from India settled in Florida (US), when queried about why Americans are slow in accepting Sahaja Yoga said that there is no God for Americans.

They are free and independent. It is easy and also difficult for them to accept Sahaja Yoga. They just go to Church and forgive. If they are convinced and accept Sahaja Yoga, they do it from the Heart and are committed to work for SY. However Qasim Rashid said, “I am not 100% in agreement that Americans have no God, they are in general much more religious than people in Europe, and I found that many, especially in Phoenix and San Diego were very deep in their seeking and genuine in their desire for self-realisation, Shri Mataji said that the maximum number of seekers in the world could be found in America, one needs to first pierce through the Maya of American society to find them.

I unfortunately never attended Dharamshala School. Though I was born into Sahaja Yoga family all of my schooling was in England.” In Washington DC and New York Sahaja Yoga Centers, where regular weekly meditation is held by local collectives, there was good response from new seekers to know and understand Sahaja Yoga. Sahaja Yoga for Inner Peace, partner of UNESCO, organised two meditation sessions with the tour group at its premises in Frederick. Attended by new seekers there was positive response from them to continue in Sahaja Yoga.

Another Yuva from Connecticut, Godwill said,”I got my realization in Lome, the capital city of Togo in Africa in 2004. I got into Sahaja Yoga because of my thirst for spiritual knowledge and self-mastery. I found both through regular meditation, purification and devotion. I have used the techniques of Sahaja Yoga to help people heal and solve several problems over the years. I consider myself lucky enough to have discovered the great teachings of Shri Mataji.” In Hanover, New Hampshire which is known for the Ivy league University called “Dartmouth College”, there is a Church called Rollins Chapel that has a Saraswati Temple inside (wonderful example of diversity).

Every day Indians come here to worship. According to Nitin Karkare, coordinator at New Hampshire, Hindu Students Association organised Meditation programme in this church. More than 100 seekers were present in the Church. The student association is supported by Dr. Prasad Jayant, who is a professor of Comuputer Engineering in Dartmouth College. Another program was organized at the Historical Society in Keene, New Hampshire, where Dr. Prasad was also present. After the program was over, he had a query, that what is uniqueness of this meditation. When he listened to 10- 15 Sahaja Yogis from different countries explaining their experience after getting self-realization, he was perplexed. He said that he would start doing this meditation and will also explain to his students in the class.

A new seeker E.G. Goodwin from Concord, New Hampshire, near Boston after attending said, “During the meditation I was having a sense of being stuck in a thought loop. After end of the process when I was asked to open my eyes and focus on the top of my head and feel the sensation in the palm of my hands, then focus on the picture of the Founder I felt released from thoughts. A feeling of peace, joy and connection prevailed. A simple clarity about how I could easily access this way of being great gratitude and confidence.” About Americans and spirituality, Eli Goodwin said, “I would like to add a little perspective from one who lives here, and from being involved in spiritual practices for years.

I fully agree with the generalization about the American culture being mired in superficiality and devoid of spiritual depth. There is Hope. A new wave of sensitivity and many forms of spiritual practice are emerging at this time. It is said that “Nature abhors a vacuum.” That very vacuum is drawing in a renaissance of interest and spiritual awareness. Seeds are being planted and sprouting in many quarters of this society. They are in various stages of ripening and bearing fruit. Since spirituality is our fundamental nature as humans (even when we are not so aware of it), it is only natural that the very duress of such a shallow culture generates a kind of pressure for balance, which has many of us opening up at a deeper level. I just felt obligated to round out the picture of being great gratitude and confidence.”

Sudhir Khetrapal, now American citizen, Born and brought up in Mandalay, Myanmar who was in India for few years, came to US in 1996. He said, “I used to visit temples, perform Pujas following Arya samaji tradition believing in Havans. My wife Bharati also from Myanmar is in Sahaja Yoga for the last 14 years. Our actual and dedicated Sahaja Yoga started in 2014 and we both work for Sahaja Yoga.” Dedicated SY followers in U.S, Tony & Angelika O’Rourke, Krishna & Manju Rimal, Amit Kale, Michalle Simons, Victoria, Mr & Mrs Nitin Karkare, Mr & Mrs Dushyant Sharma, Vishal & Pratima Joshi, Reenu & Shiva Raja Including Bharati & Sudhir Khetrapal, accommodated the yogis of East Coast Group in their homes during the tour. Nazi Singh from Pensilvaniya, Pittsburg, who met me at Canajoharie during Krishna Puja, said, I am a seeker of divine grace. I was a Jew. Seeking took me to different religions.

I followed Islam, became a sikh to find solution for my seeking. I very briefly tried buddhist meditation with no results whatsoever. I did no meditation online but when I looked online under meditation Sahaja yoga came up and then I went physically to the beginners meeting and got my self-realisation in Pittsburgh on November 15. I did have a major problem with the deity aspect of sahaja yoga which led me to leave for over a year and now I am back again for last 7 months.” Last three days at Canajoharie Krishna Puja was organised which was attended by more than 1300 yogis, that included all group members and other Sahaja yogis from the US.

At the end of the tour, thanking the tour organisers, National Coordinator, Sunita Nath said, “You have 0rganized and executed the love America tour enlightening thousands of spirits in a short span of time. It has left an everlasting effect in our hearts and has rejuvenated us to move forward. You all are brave soldiers of Shri Mataji and will pray that you continue to be HER instruments to enlighten the world wherever it’s needed”. Adding her feedback, she said, “We are planning to do a series of public programs from November 3-4 just like this tour and do it every 3-4 months. The yuvas will be involved to help with online advertising and many more things as their schedule permits. It would be nice if you keep in touch with the yuvas especially and motivate them.

Follow up programs in DC are going well with 40 – 45 seekers continuing after the tour. Keep coming to America as it is your home also and would love to see you again and again”. One yogi from U S, Vikram Chadna, has sent a message saying “We may not be at 16000 yogis in US but at least in Facebook we have reached that number. 16000 Facebook profiles across US have interest in Sahaja Yoga. Big credit goes to ‘Love America tour’. VND President Gabriel Kabar concluded saying “ I have been receiving good feedback from the coordinators about new seekers flow at the centers.The end of this Love America Realisation Tour is really the beginning of many more smaller tours throughout the America”.