Trying to Conceive in the City That Never Sleeps

Mumbai is known as the Maximum City and the City that Never Sleeps. It is the most populous city in India. Life in Mumbai is fast-paced, noisy and crowded. The pressure and stress of urbanization in Mumbai has led to fertility problems in couples that are trying to conceive.

Couples are more career-centric these days and in a city like Mumbai, this can cause their lives to be increasingly stressful. As a result, they often postpone other life decisions such as marriage and having children. This causes fertility problems, in both men and women. In women, the biological clock is constantly ticking. Ageing and stress cause a decline in women’s fertility. In men, stress can lead to poor sperm quality and decreased motility.

Major Causes of Infertility in Mumbai:

Smoking and Alcohol:

Unhealthy habits such as smoking, drug abuse, and alcohol consumption can reduce the quality of eggs in women, and decrease the sperm count in men.

Environmental pollution:

Air pollution and chemicals in plastics can cause hormonal imbalances in the body, leading to fertility problems.

Lifestyle Diseases and Hormonal problems:

Diseases such as obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and hormonal issues such as thyroid problems and polycystic ovarian disorder can cause infertility.

Stress:

Stress is an important factor that causes fertility problems. Stress causes the release of high levels of hormones like adrenalin and cortisol, and chemicals like cytokines, which reduce fertility in both men and women.

40 to 50% of women and 30-40% of men in major cities such as Mumbai have fertility problems.

Countermeasures

To combat fertility problems, couples can take several proactive countermeasures :

Healthy lifestyle:

Couples trying to get pregnant should avoid smoking, alcohol and drugs, eat healthily, and exercise regularly.

Taking prenatal vitamins:

It is a good idea for women to start taking prenatal vitamins such as folate 3 months before trying to conceive. However, any prenatal vitamin should be taken only after consulting a qualified doctor.

Relax and de-stress:

Couples can use techniques like yoga, meditation or cultivating a hobby to find ways to relax and de-stress.

Avoid polluted areas:

Avoiding polluted areas or using face masks where air pollution is high can reduce the amount of toxic particulate matter you inhale. Using an air purifier and keeping plants in your home can make the air quality in your home much better.

Seek professional help:

If a couple has been trying to conceive for over 8 months to a year without success, it is time to seek professional help. Approach a reputed fertility clinic in Mumbai for help. There are fertility centres that offer free initial consultations and have best in class technology, state of the art labs, IVF specialists, and recorded success rates. Some of the best fertility hospitals in Mumbai have certified and experienced fertility specialists who can guide couples through the various treatment options. Couples should do extensive online research to find a good fertility centre. The journey to parenthood can be life-altering and choosing a good fertility clinic can help make this journey less stressful.

