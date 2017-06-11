The Classification of Disease & Examination

Incurable disease: Diseases which are not easy to treat in spite of any mode of treatment are called incurable diseases. Such diseases have symptoms similar to manageable diseases and are tridosaja (emerge due to the aggravation of all three dosas). These diseases are not benefited by any type of treatment. They are widely diffused throughout the body and are very complicated, chronic and vicious in nature. The disease is said to be incurable: if the patient suffers from low digestive power and has reduced willpower, feels malaise and is emaciated, is anxious by nature and negative thoughts prevail in the mind, and if the condition appears fatal.

Here, the known fact is that the diseases that are considered to be incurable are not always incurable. With the proper diagnosis and new breakthroughs in treatments, they can become curable. For example, tuberculosis and inguinal hernia were incurable in past year but nowadays these diseases and many such diseases are successfully treated and cured with medication and surgery. Hence, now they are curable diseases. Similarly, Ayurvedic treatment aids in the easy recovery of diseases considered incurable in modern medicine.

In this context, do not ignore mild or general ailments because diseases are dangerous like an enemy, poison or fire. Diseases which are common, mild and curable, if not treated in time with proper medication become potent, tough and incurable. For example, the common cold and cough are mild and common diseases but if they remain untreated for a long time they may cause chronic bronchitis, bronchial asthma and may also result in pneumonia.

Ill) Primary (root) disease and their complications

Many times diseases are not restricted to their dosas, dhatus and malas but independently produce a new disease or a new disease generate from the primary disease and its related cause. This new disease recovers with the treatment of its root disease. This is known as a complication of a disease. A physician should take this into consideration during the treatment of a disease. Hence, a disease which has its genesis from the beginning and is neither a warning symptom of any disease nor a complication is called a primary or root disease.

IV) Physical and psychological (psycho-somatic) diseases

According to Ayurveda, the specific site of all the diseases present in the body are twofold, the body and mind. In general, some diseases are produced in the body and others in the mind. Other than that, some diseases are located in both the body and mind. Both are interlinked and can only be treated if they are separated from their root location. Once disease appears in the body, it affects the psyche and vice-versa. The only difference between them is that at the time of origin, the first sign of distress or any deformity develops at its specific location, i.e., the body or the mind. They are called as either physical and/or psychological diseases, respectively. Besides this, diseases like epilepsy and psychosis are considered to be ubhayasrita, because they are generated in association with both the body and the mind. When physical and psychological diseases turn chronic, then they merge profoundly (psycho-somatic).

In physical diseases, at first instance Vata, Pitta, Kapha and the blood gets vitiated, thereafter it causes discomfort to the mind. In such a condition treatment has to be initiated after the alleviation of the dosa. For example, fever and diarrhea come under physical diseases. In psychological disorders, the first step is to eradicate the main cause of disease caused by the attributes of Rajas and Tamas. Mental disturbances and emotional imbalances such as desire, anger, fear, over-excitement and other urges come under psychological disorders.

V) Endogenous and Exogenous diseases

The physical and psychological diseases above-mentioned are again of two types, endogenous and exogenous. Some diseases are produced naturally due to disturbance of sleep, thirst or due to aggravation and vitiation of the dosas and other internal causes. These are endogenous diseases. On the contrary, other diseases produced from external injury, trauma, an attack of wild animals (wounds caused by their nails and teeth) are exogenous disorders. These two types of diseases also mutually affect each other because already aggravated endogenous diseases are further vitiated by external factors (bacteria or other microbes and parasites). Simultaneously, in exogenous diseases vitiation of dosas provokes them later and transforms them into endogenous diseases. Hence, in both these diseases, sooner or later, gradually dosa vitiation occurs. Therefore, it is essential that during their treatment equilibrium of dosas is maintained. But of course, during the treatment emphasis is laid on the actual cause of the disease at the time of emergence. As already mentioned, vitiation of dosa is responsible for the origin of disease. These vitiated dosas also weaken and corrupt the dhatus and malas. Another important factor to be considered is that if any one of the dosas gets aggravated (increase or decrease), it affects the corresponding dosa.