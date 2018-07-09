Sonali Bendre diagnosed with Metastatic Cancer; causes, symptoms and all you need to know

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre shock the entire nation with her post on Instagram and Twitter dated July 4 that read she has been diagnosed with ‘high grade cancer’ and is being treated for it in New York. She mentioned in her post that it was ‘unexpected’ and ‘didn’t see it coming’. In her post she wrote, “Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming…My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for.”

Read the post here:

And soon her colleagues and friends wished her speedy recovery and good health on Twitter.

While ‘Cancer’ is a word that can give anyone chills. Here’s everything you need to know about the deadly ‘Metastatic Cancer’ Sonali Bendre is battling.

What is Metastatic Cancer?

Metastatic Cancer is considered a serious form of cancer as it easily spreads from one part of the body to the other. Metastases is commonly develop when cancer cells break away from the main tumour and enter the bloodstream of lymphatic system. This is because the cancer cells break away from a tumour and spreads to other body parts. It is also known as ‘High Grade Cancer’ because of the aggressive biological behaviour of the disease. In simple terms, cancer cells break free from the original tumour and are carried in the lymph system. While they travel through the lymph system, some end up in lymph nodes while the other settles in other organs, where they grow and form new tumour. This spread of cancer to other parts of the body is called ‘metastasis’.

Symptoms of metastatic cancer:

Headaches and Dizziness – When the cancer cells are developed in the brain

Uneasy breathing – When the cancer spreads to lungs

Jaundice – When the cancer affects liver

Fractures – When the cancer spreads to bones

Some of the other symptoms are vision problem, unhealed pain and difficulty in movement.

Is Metastatic Cancer curable?

No, in most of the cases, but can only be slowed. It can only be cured in some cases. Unlike breast cancer that remains in the breast, you cannot get rid of metastatic cancer that has spread to other organs. However, a patient can live with it for months and even years.

Treatment of Metastatic Cancer

The treatment of metastatic cancer depends on the origin of the cancer, where it is currently located and how much it has spread. The treatment of metastatic cancer includes Systematic therapy and Local therapy. Systematic therapy includes chemotherapy along with hormone therapy and biological treatment. While local therapy means treatment for area of the cancer. A person’s age and health are also important factors in the treatment. In some cases, a combination of therapies may be done.

Do alternative therapies work?

Right administration of treatment is important in Metastatic Cancer as it is most often in advanced or stage four cancer. There have been cases when alternative therapies – homeopathy, ayurveda or acupuncture – have been proved effective. If you plan to take alternative therapies make sure it is complemented with the mainstream cancer care.

Note: The article provides generic information and cannot be considered a substitute for qualified medical opinion.