Patient satisfaction ratings may do more harm than good

New York : Contrary to expectations, subjective patient satisfaction ratings might actually lead to lower quality care in some situations, say US plastic surgeons, reports IANS.

“Increasingly used as a measure of physician performance, patient satisfaction data can be flawed and not broadly applicable,” said Terence Myckatyn from Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis.

“While patient satisfaction is important, we think that better rating tools are needed to measure it,” Myckatyn, a member surgeon of American Society of Plastic Surgeons, noted.

In an article, published in the journal Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, the researchers shared some concerns about the trend toward using patient satisfaction ratings as a measure of physician performance. The surgeons pointed out that some hospitals are upgrading their physical facilities and adding luxury amenities, in an attempt to improve patient satisfaction scores.

There are even anecdotal reports of doctors altering their medical judgment to improve patient satisfaction and minimize negative reviews – for example, prescribing antibiotics or strong pain medications to keep patients happy and move them quickly through the system.