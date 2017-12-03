Nutrition Check: Say yes to these veggies

Find out below some of the most nutritious vegetables that you should include in your diet

Pumpkins contain essential nutrients such as folic acid, manganese, vitamin C and zinc while spinach contains antioxidants that combat free radicals. There are other vegetables too that have higher value of nutrition. Frida Harju, In-House Nutritionist at the health app Lifesum, listed down the nutritious vegetables that everyone should include in their diet, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

* Spinach: Like tomatoes, spinach contains antioxidants that combat free radicals. It also contains a great deal of potassium which increases the speed of signals between neurons, helping our brains to be more responsive. It is also full of vitamin C, which helps the body fight infection and increase the levels of antioxidants in the body.

* Sweet potato: Sweet potato contains a massive 65 percent of the minimum necessary daily amount of vitamin C, while also having a very low glycemic index of 17. Sweet potato is rich in dietary fibre, which helps to reduce blood sugar and insulin spikes, ultimately reducing belly fat. The best way to benefit from sweet potato is to keep the skin on, as it possesses healing potential with its high levels of vitamin A, beta-carotene and high potassium content.

* Beans: Beans are a great source of nutrition. They contain lysine, an essential amino acid which helps the body convert fatty acids into energy and helps to lower cholesterol. They also contain folate, a B vitamin which affects neurotransmitters that can boost your mood.

* Aubergine: Aubergines are rich in minerals such as potassium which is good for metabolism, and magnesium which helps to relax your muscles and can aid in improving your sleep. If you lack vitamin B and K this is a good vegetable to opt for, and make sure to keep the skin on if you would like extra nasunin, a potent phytonutrient and antioxidant which has anti-ageing properties.

* Pumpkin: Pumpkins contain essential nutrients such as folic acid, manganese, vitamin C and zinc, all known to help in strengthening the body’s natural immune system.

* Brussel Sprouts: Not only are sprouts rich in vitamin C and K, which help to maintain healthy bones, they also contain carotenoids, which are essential for supporting good vision. Sprouts are a great source of vitamin C and also contain very low sodium and fat content, making them a great vegetable for supporting the health of your heart.