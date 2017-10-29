Now, learn to stay fit the scientific way

Tapapriya Lahiri shares how biokineticists and physical therapists are customising fitness regimes and healthcare programmes to woo enthusiasts in a scientifically proven method

Are you a fitness freak and always search for versatile forms of workout for better well-being of your mind, body and soul? Then, there is a reason to rejoice once again, and that too in a scientifically correct method. Fitness buffs sometimes gorge on high-calorie foods — be it sweets and other sumptuous savouries — but at the same time they don’t leave any stone unturned to search best available options to stay fit.

Now, running on treadmills, cycling and cross-training no more interests them, rather they are preferring scientific methods. And evolution of sports science — application of scientific principles — in human body movements and exercise is expanding in India. Though the concept is still nascent, the response is exciting. To fill the gap, some super-fitness programmes with newest scientific methods have been introduced on board to woo patrons.

With proper scientific trainings and certifications, physical therapists and biokineticists are making foothold in various parts of the country. But with the help of sports science, methods of strapping and cupping, fitness blended with healthcare have started creating a sizeable space in the industry. Previously, methods of sports science were only applicable for renowned sports personalities to cope up with the pressure of performance in Olympics, Commonwealth Games and at other global sports meets but now it’s reaching the masses.

Restore it with biokeinesis

Most of the fitness enthusiasts often stress their muscles and develops aches, which restrains them to gain energy and even stop them to hit the fitness centres. Similarly, they are concerned about the shape of the body, what they will wear and how they will carry themselves and look good by de-stressing themselves. To keep up the fitness spirit, Payel Jugroop, biokineticist and physical therapist from Kolkata, is on her toes to create the awareness among the fitness enthusiasts to make their body movements strong and steady with the help of sports science. Payel says, “I provide assessment on medical and musculoskeletal injuries. Now, I have postulated a comprehensive treatment programme which comprises exercise prescriptions, manual therapy techniques, strapping and electro-modality usage.”

Payel also adds, “With the help of sports science, I understand the pain areas of the people who undergo several fitness regimes without knowing the stability of their body parts. Therefore, I understand human movements and that is very important to analyse the remedies by customising the needs of each person with a complete care. If any of your body parts are stressed out, you can’t perform any exercises and I fix these in some best practiced methods that is cupping, strapping and many more as different body parts need holistic healing before you go for hard core fitness programs.”

Then there’s martial art

Health is best understood as the indispensable basis for defining a person’s sense of well-being. Healthcare covers not merely medical care but also all the aspects pro-preventive care too. Divya Himatsinghka, director of Skulpt, a Kolkata-based premium gymnasium says, “Be it training members to pursue their adventurous trekking dreams to Everest Base Camp and Antarctica, or spearheading health workshops for kids, or providing marathon training to senior citizens, I have been proactively involved and brainstormed all of these fitness regimes to achieve success.”

Martial arts have become a prominent exercise and fitness regime in the recent times and this too has caught fancy to many fitness buffs. Arushi Verma, Co-founder of Fitpass, a Chandigarh-based gymnasium says, “These high-calorie burn out regimes are making a swift entry. Fitness routines that members have access to, ranges from yoga, zumba, pilates and aerobics to kickboxing and martial arts. And to add on, we have expert nutritionists on board, so that the members get consultations as per their body types.”

Fitness fervour

In the digital age, when people gather fitness information from various apps and social media, induction of fitness programs through sports science is fetching an extra edge in innovative ways to make human body movements more flexible. Anisha Bhattacharya a Kolkata-based IT professional says, “Staying fit and looking out for new fitness regime to look and feel good is my first priority to unwind hectic schedules and I am ready to carve a niche. I am always in search of new regimes, those are scientifically proven.”

Hitting fitness centres have no longer remained a status quo. Ankush Sharma, a hotelier by profession in New Delhi, says, “Every five-star property is equipped with high-end gymnasium so that guests don’t skip their daily dose of fitness. But, we haven’t researched on flexible human body movements to execute different work-outs. Hereby, scientific methods of human body movements and to strengthen one’s body with a help of biokinesis and physical therapy will ease out the restrained body parts. Finding out new and out-of-box workout regime is my passion, as I believe, all work and no play makes everyone gloomy.”