New method to accelarate HIV diagnosis

Los Angeles : Scientists have developed a new method for medical testing which may lead to faster diagnosis of HIV, Lyme disease, syphilis, rotavirus and other infectious conditions.

Researchers at University of Central Florida (UCF) in the US combined cutting-edge nanoscience with a magnetic phenomenon discovered more than 170 years ago to create the method for speedy medical tests.

“I see no reason why a variation of this technique could not be in every hospital throughout the world,” said Shawn Putnam, an assistant professor at UCF.

The discovery, if commercialised, could lead to faster test results for HIV, Lyme disease, syphilis, rotavirus and other infectious conditions, researchers said. At the core of the research are nanoparticles – tiny particles that are one-billionth of a meter, they said.

The research was published in the journal Small.

–PTI