Mickey goes the African way!

Beloved cartoon character gets traditional wardrobe for 90th birthday, which is celebrated on November 18

Johannesburg: Mickey Mouse is getting an African look for his 90th birthday. Ten South African artists each painted and adorned a statue of Disney’s cartoon character, using styles that reflect the continent’s cultural diversity and giving him more wardrobe options than the usual white gloves, red pants and yellow shoes.Mickey Mouse made his debut in the animated film Steamboat Willie on Nov. 18, 1928, according to Disney Africa. He was black and white then, a contrast with the vibrant colours, patterns and imagery bursting from his South African clones. Disney’s South African project was an opportunity to “make him African,” said artist Phumzile

Buthelezi adding: “Somehow I portrayed my history.” Buthelezi’s Mickey Mouse wears the brightly coloured waistcoat and trousers of a ceremonial outfit traditionally worn by Zulu men. Artist Nika Mtwana’s statue has the hat and shoes associated with “pantsula,” a high-energy street dance that evolved in black communities during white rule in South Africa. Artist Cassius Khumalo was inspired by the face masks and body paint of chalk and ochre used in Ethiopia’s Omo Valley. He described the invitation to work on Mickey Mouse as a “gift from the gods” and said Walt Disney was a “genius” for developing a cultural phenomenon of such longevity.“That’s art for me — just send a message out there,” Khumalo said. “But again, don’t forget to be playful.” The exuberant mice with outstretched arms are on display at a Johannesburg shopping center and will also travel to Durban and Cape Town. The artists worked side-by-side on them for a week at Johannesburg’s Art Eye Gallery and Studio, interacting in a way that some found refreshing in an often solitary line of work.