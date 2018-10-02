Men, take special care of your bones

The study shows, males are three times more likely to suffer from secondary fractures as compared to females

Washington: According to researchers, men have a three-fold higher risk of sustaining a secondary fracture within one year of a first fracture compared to those who did not. For women, however, the risk was only 1.8 times higher compared to women without a prior fracture. The large and long-term study looked at the risk of subsequent fractures at the hip, spine, forearm and the upper arm in 17,721 men and 57, 783 women over 50 years of age in Canada over a period of 25 years.Suzanne Morin of McGill University and her colleagues found that while the risk of secondary fracture was elevated in both men and women during that time period, it was highest in the first three years following a prior fracture.“These results underscore the importance of timely recognition of fracture events especially in men, a population in whom secondary prevention is under-implemented,” said Morin. “This tells us we should be focusing on anti-fracture strategies early after the fracture event.”

Another study presented by researchers from the Osteoporotic Fractures in Men Study is the first to show the relationship between different levels of physical activity and bone strength in older men.Researchers found that those that spent more time engaged in at least moderate physical activity (including housework and some sports such as walking, golf, soft ball, and tai-chi) and those with greater total activity over a period of seven years had higher bone strength measures with resultant lower risk of fracture. “Older men are at a higher risk of life altering fractures. This was a breakthrough to finally have data to show that physical activity among men late in life was related to bone strength and fracture risk, therefore showing that remaining active over the life-course could reduce the risk of these fractures,” said Lisa Langsetmo of University of Minnesota.