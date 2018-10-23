IVF kids may suffer from high BP

Washington: Turns out, kids born through in vitro fertilisation may be more likely to develop high blood pressure. A research published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found a higher average blood pressure among teens born through IVF than in children conceived naturally. For the study, researchers compared 54 teens conceived through IVF with 43 of their friends who had been conceived naturally. The teens’ average age was 17.

In adults, a blood pressure above 120/80 is considered high. But in children and adolescents, a normal blood pressure depends on age and height. If a youngster has a higher blood pressure than 90 percent to 95 percent of other males or females his or her age and height, then the child may have high blood pressure. The IVF teens had higher blood pressure, on average than their friends (119/71 versus 115/69). Eight of the IVF teens were diagnosed with hypertension, compared to one in the control group. Moreover, teens born through IVF were more likely to have blood pressures high enough to be diagnosed with hypertension. The researchers advise parents of children conceived with IVF to concentrate on other heart disease risk factors.