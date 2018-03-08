New Delhi: Indian women consume 14 percent less protein compared to men, while overall fat consumption of women has increased over the last year, says a report.

As per a report by mobile health and fitness app HealthifyMe, the consumption of fruits by Indian women have declined 30 percent since last year.

“This reduced intake of fibre because of the lowered fruit consumption puts them at a higher risk of diabetes,” the report said.

On the positive side, women have started walking and running 30 percent more this year compared to last year — 18,000 steps per week compared to 14,000 last year. They are burning 30 percent more calories per week than last year, it added.

The data has been sourced from 2 million women users spread across over 220 cities in India and their 100 million food logs and 25 million workout logs.

*** ****Siemens commissions 8.5 MW steam turbine*** ****

Engineering and technology firm Siemens said today that it has completed the supply, installation and commissioning of an 8.5 MW steam turbine, gear box and related control panels for Kolkata-based Shakambhari Ispat & Power Ltd.

This installation is in addition to an 8 MW steam turbine that was delivered in a record time of three months, Siemens said in a statement.

“The use of efficient turbines has already reduced consumption of coal. Moreover, solutions such as Remote Diagnostic System, Combustion Optimizer and new-age control systems will definitely reduce the downtime of the plant and turn it into a more profitable unit,” said Deepak Kumar Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, Shakambhari Ispat & Power Ltd in the statement.

“Implementation of such cost-efficient solutions can lead to a gradual transformation of existing plants, helping manufacturers secure operational benefits over the long term,” said Prashant Jain, Head, Power Generation Services, Siemens Ltd.