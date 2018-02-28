Holi 2018: 10 hacks to protect your skin and hair this Holi

The nation is gearing up to get drenched in those vibrant colours. In 2018, Holi would be celebrated on March 2. The festival is celebrated for two days – Choti Holi and Rang Panchami. The festival brings colours, joy, fun and warmth. Traditionally, flowers and gulaal were used to celebrate Holi but over the years it has replaced with artificial colours made with chemicals, glass powder and metals. This results in unexpected guests like tons of skin and hair related issues. Taking a little precaution is always better and you can do it simply by following these 10 skin and beauty hacks.

The festival also helps us to bring out some old-unused clothes from the wardrobe. So make sure you opt for clothes that cover a maximum of your body.

Apply a good amount of moisturizer with SPF, all over the body and don’t forget to apply behind your ears and earlobes.

Massage your hair with coconut/castor/olive or any oil that suits you, 1 hour before playing colours. Add 12-15 drops of lemon in the oil if you suffer from dandruff issues.

To avoid going with the colourful stains on your nails for weeks wear transparent nail paint. This will help you to get rid of the colours on the nails without much effort. Also, don’t forget to trim nails of your finger and toes.

Apply some lip balm on your lips to keep it moisturised.

Rub your teeth with some warm petroleum jelly to avoid getting it stained.

Avoid wearing lenses when you step out to play colours.

Avoid threading, facials or any treatments on your hair and body at least 4-5 days before Holi.

Drink loads of water before you step out to play Holi. This will keep you hydrated. You can also opt for some juices and glucose water to boost your energy.

Keep a first aid kit handy for you. Make sure the kit also has aloe-vera gel and moisturiser in case of allergy of colours.