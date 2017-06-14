Here’s some advice for pregnant women

New Delhi: Abstain from sex. Do not eat non-vegetarian food and harbour spiritual thoughts. That’s the advice of the AYUSH Ministry to pregnant women. But medical experts have rubbished this. The ministry’s lofty and pious advice, given in a booklet, includes that pregnant women should read life histories of great personalities, stay calm, and avoid anger or lust. The booklet was released by Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik in the run-up to the International Yoga Day.

“Pregnant women should detach themselves from desire, anger, attachment, hatred, and lust,” the booklet published by AYUSH Ministry-funded Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy says. “Hang some good and beautiful pictures in bedroom, which will have an effect on the (unborn) child also… during pregnancy, women have to do self-study, should have spiritual thoughts, should read the life histories of great personalities and should keep themselves in peace,” it added.

Medical experts, however, have contradicted what the booklet says. Professor Alka Kriplani, gynaecology department head at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, said that unless there is a specific reason, a pregnant woman should continue with all activities she routinely indulges in, including sex, “unless there is a high-risk factor”.

Regarding consumption of non-veg food, she said fish and chicken are good for health while (red) meat increases cholesterol levels. “But there is no such thing that one should avoid meat during pregnancy. It is a good source of protein and those who consume it can continue to do so,” the doctor said.