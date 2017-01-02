Formation of fossil fuels linked to rise in atmosphere’s oxygen, says study

New York : The rapid rise in the atmospheres oxygen roughly 500 million years ago which made advanced animal life possible on Earth is linked to the process that led to the formation of fossil fuels, suggests new research, reports IANS.

The rise in oxygen was associated with a rapid increase in the burial of sediment containing large amounts of carbon-rich organic matter – the raw material of coal, oil and natural gas, the study said. “Burying the sediments that became fossil fuels was the key to advanced animal life on Earth,” said study co-author Shanan Peters, Professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the US.

Multicellular life is largely a creation of the “Cambrian explosion,” which coincided with a spike in atmospheric oxygen roughly 500 million years ago, Peters pointed out. It was during the Cambrian explosion that most of the animals appeared and evolved.