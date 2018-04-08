Enlightened Life

Formulae for Personality-development

We should be firm not adamant or rigid, brave not coward, compassionate not weak. We need to practice silence, not vanity, astuteness not shrewdness, inculcate self-respect not cowardism, weakness or fearfulness. Our voice should be soft and not that of a flatterer. We should be judicious, but not with a feeling of revenge.

There is no one in this world who knows the truth, but don’t accept it. The one speaks a lie because he wishes to hide the truth.

‘Satyam vada priyam vada’ does not mean — speak the truth that is liked by others; otherwise speak lie. Truth is always truth, there is no substitute to it. It only means truth should be presented in such a way that it is pleasant to others.

Once upon a time, there was a king who wished to know his life span. He called all the astrologers of his state at his palace. He summoned the first astrologer ‘Tell me how long I would live.’ As the astrologer was well acquainted in this knowledge. He apprehended the king’s life span. ‘Everybody in your family will die in front of your eyes, replied the astrologer.’ The king went berserk, he ordered death on the spot, as a punishment to the astrologer.

The king went on with this question and asked other astrologers. All the other astrologers knew that whatever the first astrologer has predicted for the king is absolutely true, so they feared of telling the truth. All of them would meet the same fatal death by the king. Only one last astrologer was left in the palace. He was smart and intelligent. The king asked him the same question. ‘Maharaja, you are very fortunate, you are having the longest lifespan amongst your family members. You have a very long life span,’ the smart astrologer replied. The king was very happy on listening to the astrologer’s prediction. ‘Tell me what do you want,’ the king asked overwhelmingly. The astrologer replied, ‘I want nothing, be kind enough to spare all other astrologers’. The kind spared all the other astrologers and awarded the tactful astrologer with much wealth.

We shall not ask for position, power or prosperity from the God; That which once done shall not be repeated again is called a prayer or expiation.

Sometime people have a doubt about the existence of creation and its creator (God) but they never ask question on things like the physical body, untruth or hatred.

Since ages the following has been the advice of rsis for mankind

Awake! Always be positive

Always be receptive to the sweetness, be inquisitive,

Always feel the warmth of divine grace!

One should never give a final decision about anybody at anytime.

Thousands of dignitaries : rsis, acaryas, yogis, saints and others have served the mankind by imparting knowledge in different ways from time to time, Lord Siva, the message of spiritual practices (sadhana); Lord Rama, the code of conduct (maryada); Srikrsna, ethics and selfless work (niti and niskama karma) ; Mahatma Buddha, the philosophy of peace (santi); Maharsi patanjali, the Yoga; Maharsi Dayananda, the truth behind everything (Satyarth); Jesus, the love; Mohammad, unity; Nanaka, service and remembrance; Hanumana, obedience; Sita, purity; Mother Teresa, the endless service to mankind. So, we must not compare any two persons or to great personalities.

Sports are to be played with full energy, skill, loyalty and fun. Our rsis have said that one should concentrate 100% on those things for which we have a choice to act or not to act.

Let us be teachers, to impart more and more noble teachings to help mankind to lead a benevolent and successful life.

Expectations are the root cause of all psychological disorders, we must not have expectations from anybody. Expectations are seldom fulfilled. Unfulfilled expectations cause sorrows, sufferings and give birth to and feelings of anger and revenge.

The time taken in forgiving others should not be more than the time in which we want the God to forgive us.

Ramadhari Simha ‘Dinkara’ writes—

kshma sobhati vasa bhujahga ko,

Jiske pasa garala ho, vsko kya

jo dantahma, visahina sarala ho.

Those who take revenge can’t be called as strong, rather they who forgive others are called strong.

Kshama badana ko cahiys

chotana ko utpati, ka rahima

ko ghatyo, jo bhrugu marilata.